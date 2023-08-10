iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
28°C
Instagram

Wanted man arrested


95928_Info_Graphic_Arrest_small

A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested by police in Vernon yesterday.

On Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP requested the public’s assistance in locating 39-year old Shaun Rielly Thomas. Mr Thomas was arrested later that day and remains in custody pending a court appearance. We would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175