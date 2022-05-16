Wanted Man Arrested by West Kelowna RCMP

The West Kelowna RCMP has arrested Aidan McLuskey who was wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his release.

On May 12, 2022 the West Kelowna RCMP issued a media release asking the public for information related to the whereabouts of Aidan McLuskey.

“On May 14, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP, along with assistance from Police Dog Services and Air Services, arrested Aidan McLuskey in the area of Gellatly Road in West Kelowna, states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “He was apprehended without incident and will appear in court on May 16, 2002,” Lobb added.

Thank-you to the media and public for calling the West Kelowna RCMP with tips.