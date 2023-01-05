iHeartRadio

Wanted Salmon Arm man - Terell Scurvey


The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a male who has warrants for his arrest.

Terell Scurvey, 24-years-old, is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Mischief over $5000, and theft of a Motor Vehicle stemming from incidents occurring in September and October 2022 in Salmon Arm.

Terell Scurvey is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 185 cm (6’ 1)
  • 79 kg (175 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Cross tattoo on face, various neck and arm tattoos

He is known to frequent the Salmon Arm area and has ties to the Yukon as well.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Terell Scurvey, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

File # 2022-6445

S/Sgt. Scott West
NCO i/c Salmon Arm Detachment

