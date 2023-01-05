Wanted Salmon Arm man - Terell Scurvey

The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a male who has warrants for his arrest.

Terell Scurvey, 24-years-old, is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Mischief over $5000, and theft of a Motor Vehicle stemming from incidents occurring in September and October 2022 in Salmon Arm.

Terell Scurvey is described as:

Indigenous male

185 cm (6’ 1)

79 kg (175 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Cross tattoo on face, various neck and arm tattoos

He is known to frequent the Salmon Arm area and has ties to the Yukon as well.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Terell Scurvey, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2022-6445

S/Sgt. Scott West

NCO i/c Salmon Arm Detachment