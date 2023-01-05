Wanted Salmon Arm man - Terell Scurvey
The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a male who has warrants for his arrest.
Terell Scurvey, 24-years-old, is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Mischief over $5000, and theft of a Motor Vehicle stemming from incidents occurring in September and October 2022 in Salmon Arm.
Terell Scurvey is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 185 cm (6’ 1)
- 79 kg (175 lbs)
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Cross tattoo on face, various neck and arm tattoos
He is known to frequent the Salmon Arm area and has ties to the Yukon as well.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Terell Scurvey, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
File # 2022-6445
S/Sgt. Scott West
NCO i/c Salmon Arm Detachment
-
Airports Council International concerned about travel requirementsThe Airports Council International World expresses concern about travel restrictions for inbound travelers from China in a press release today.
-
Highway 97 road closure FridayHighway 97 will be closed between Bridgeman Rd and N Beach Rd for 4.5 km (Summerland) on Friday Jan 6 at 1:00 PM - Friday Jan 6th 2pm.
-
2nd annual Peachland Warriors NightFridayl, January 13th.
-
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by PopePope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian's decision to retire.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinalThomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft.
-
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency and neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportOne of the tasks I undertake at the beginning of every new year is a review the various ways I interact with, communicate and receive comments and concerns from the many citizens within our region.