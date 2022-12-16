Warming bus activated for cold spell

Temperatures that are expected to make it feel like -10 C tonight have triggered the activation of the warming bus as an option for people who are sheltering outside.The 24-passenger bus will be parked overnight at Kelowna’s designated temporary outdoor sheltering site at the intersection of Richter and the Rail Trail.

“Thanks to the partners and volunteers who we’ve worked with to provide this emergency response to extremely cold weather, we have a safe, warm place for people who have nowhere else to go in this weather,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The bus is supplied by a contractor with experience providing a similar service in Vernon, and it will be available from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting tonight and until temperatures are no longer at the extreme lows that lead to this activation. A bus driver will be onsite through the night as will the outdoor sheltering site’s regular security personnel.The City of Kelowna, BC Housing, and other partners started this emergency response approach during a cold snap Dec. 1, which was well used by people who needed to stay warm.

Funding for the program is provided by BC Housing. The warming bus will be available as needed beyond the current cold snap and through the winter when temperatures fall.