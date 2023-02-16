Warning from Salmon Arm RCMP after pickup of vehicle thefts

The Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in dealing with thefts from vehicles.

Mounties say they are noticing seasonal increases in theft from vehicles in the greater Salmon Arm area, Most notably Blind

Bay.

Please make your vehicle look less inviting.

Here are a few tips:

- Take valuables out of vehicles. Lap tops, purses, wallets, sunglasses and cash.

- Take keys out of vehicles.

- Lock vehicles.

Police say the substantial time it takes to get new driver's licence's, other cards from wallets and purses, and the loss of a

computer or cell phone is an inconvenience we can all do without.