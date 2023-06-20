Warriors Acquire Veteran Forward Trent Wilson From Powell River

WEST KELOWNA, B.C. – The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced Monday the team has acquired forward Trent Wilson (’04) from the Powell River Kings in exchange for forwards Kailus Green (’04) and Matthew Lee (’05).

Wilson, 19, has played in 83 total games in the BC Hockey League, all coming with the Surrey Eagles, while amassing 14 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in that span. The 6’1”, 185-pound forward brings size and experience to the Warriors lineup as he has also suited up in 16 career playoff games for the Eagles, collecting 3 goals and 2 assists in this year’s postseason that saw the Eagles fall in the second round of action.

"First, we want to thank Kailus and Matthew for their contributions to the Warriors last season," said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, "Our goal this summer was to only make moves that we feel will help us win hockey games. Trent is a player who our staff watched throughout the last two season and we feel he can help push us to the next level."

The Delta, BC native was acquired by the Kings on June 1st to complete a September trade that saw Ethan Riesterer head to Surrey. Before playing the last two seasons with the Eagles, Wilson played three seasons at the Delta Hockey Academy of the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The veteran forward is looking forward to chance to play in West Kelowna and the Interior Conference, “I’m super excited to make the move to West Kelowna and be able to play there,” commented Wilson, “I’ve heard a lot of great things about the organization and city. I can’t wait to get up there and get to work.”

Green, 19, played his first season of junior hockey in West Kelowna, posting 9 goals and 5 assists for 14 points in 50 games played while also affiliating in 4 games during the 2021/22 campaign with the Warriors.

Lee, 17, also played his first season in West Kelowna, battling injury to suit up in 19 games this past season with the team, scoring 2 goals and adding 5 assists for 7 points during his time with the Warriors.

The Warriors would like to welcome Trent and his family to the Warriors organization and the Central Okanagan and wish Kailus and Matt the best in Powell River and thank them for their time in West Kelowna and contributions to the Warriors organization.

