Warriors add four names for 2023/24 season

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce four additions to the roster for the 2023/24 season, including forwards Viggo Nordström (’03), Johannes Løkkeberg (’04), Callum Hughes (’06) and Caden Kemkaran-Humble (’05).

Nordström, 19, will conclude his junior hockey career with the Warriors and come to Canada to play for the first time in his life. The Luleå, Sweden native has played for his hometown organization for the entirety of his hockey career, beginning at the U16 level with the Luleå Hockey Federation and working his way to play for the J20 team the past two seasons, including being named the team captain in the 2022/23 campaign. The 5’9”, 181-pound left-handed shot was second in team scoring this past season, posting 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in 43 games played. Nordström will suit up for Bowling Green University following his junior hockey career.

“I felt pretty early that West Kelowna was the place for me to play this season,’ commented Nordström, “I think it is a great opportunity for me to develop with help from the coaching staff and playing for a winning team. I think the BCHL should fit my playing style as well which made my decision easy.”

Løkkeberg, 18, comes to North America and the Central Okanagan following a three-year career with Mora IK in the J20 Nationell league in Sweden. A native of Norway, Løkkeberg played two seasons in his native country before travelling to Sweden to play with Mora IK, getting in 45 games a season ago with 12 goals and 24 assists for 36 points. The 5’11”, 192-pound right-handed shot has had the chance to represent his country on numerous stages of International competition, captaining Team Norway at the U18 Division I A World Junior Championships before suiting up as an assistant captain at the U20 Division I A World Junior Championships for Norway in his home country. Løkkeberg, just as Nordström, will also play his collegiate hockey with Bowling Green.

“I am very excited to come to West Kelowna and represent the West Kelowna Warriors,” mentioned Løkkeberg, “I have heard a lot of great things about the organization, and I am really looking forward to putting on the jersey and playing with my teammates in front of the West Kelowna fans.”

Hughes, 17, is also getting set to come to Western Canada and play his junior hockey with the Warriors for the first time as the Basking Ridge, New Jersey native spent this past season with the U16 team at Mount St. Charles Academy. In just 39 games, the 6’0”, 161-pound left-handed shot forward posted 14 goals and 42 assists for 56 points to finish 4th in team scoring. Hughes, along with incoming forward Jack Pridham, will suit up for the Boston University Terriers following their junior hockey career.

“I’m super excited to be able to play in the BCHL next season and connect with my Canadian heritage,” Hughes said, “I can’t wait to be a part of the Warriors family and to play with such an amazing junior organization and team.”

Kemkaran-Humble, 18, has spent his previous two seasons with the Calgary Buffaloes U18 AAA team, playing in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL) and was second in team scoring during the 2022/23 campaign. The Calgary, Alberta native collected 17 goals to go along with 21 assists for 38 points in 33 games played with the Buffaloes and was a force at the annual Circle K Classic in Calgary around Christmas. The 6’5”, 181-pound left-handed shot posted 6 goals and 11 points in 6 games to finish 5th in tournament scoring.

“I’m very excited to start the next step in my career with such a strong and passionate organization,” said Kemkaran-Humble, “From the community and the people of West Kelowna to the dedication and environment of the team, I’ve heard nothing but positives. The Warriors have a winning culture and I can’t wait to add to that.”

The Warriors would like to welcome Viggo, Johannes, Callum and Caden, along with their families, to the organization and Central Okanagan. All four players, along with the rest of the 2023/24 Warriors squad, will make their way to Royal LePage Place for the beginning of Training Camp on Friday, September 1st.