WARRIORS ADD JACK FARRELL AND TREY AUSMUS TO FOLD FOR 2023/24 SEASON

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club are pleased to announce a pair of defensemen will join the team for the 2023/24 season with the commitments of Jack Farrell (’04) and Trey Ausmus (’04).

“Both Jack and Trey are two players who we have tracked over the past few seasons,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “Jack was first identified two summers ago at our Boston Development Camp and is an elite skater and defends hard.”

Farrell, 19, comes to the Warriors following a season at The Governor’s Academy in US Prep League hockey, sporting 7 goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 28 games on the blueline for his squad. 2022/23 marked the third consecutive season for the 6’0”, 185-pound defender at The Governor’s Academy and earned him the ‘C’ on his chest as team captain.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts native made his way on the Warriors radar following his appearance at the annual Boston Development Camp in early June, which Farrell attended two years in a row. The left-handed shot defender has also secured a post-Junior hockey commitment as he is headed to attend Bentley University.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to play for West Kelowna and be a part of the community,” expressed Farrell, “It’s a great organization that will further my development and elevate my game to the next level. I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and can’t wait to get started.”

Ausmus, 19, brings an abundance of Junior hockey experience to West Kelowna and the Warriors roster, carrying just under 100 games of United States Hockey League (USHL) abilities into his first season in the BCHL. The 5’11”, 166-pound rearguard played his last two seasons with the Madison Capitols, combining for 4 goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 90 games. Ausmus has also laced up for the US National U-17 Team as well as East Grand Forks High School in Minnesota before playing Junior hockey.

“Trey is an elite offensive defender who we expect to play in all situations,” continued Ferguson, “We are excited to add both to our roster for the 2023/24 season.”

The East Grand Forks, Minnesota native has hockey running through his blood as both his brothers, Gage and Tye, played Junior hockey. Gage went on to have a four-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota where he captained the Fighting Hawks in each of his last two seasons. Trey is also committed to the same school where his older brother thrived and is slated to head to UND following his Junior hockey career.

“I’ve heard that West Kelowna is one of the best places to play in the BCHL,” commented Ausmus, “I am extremely excited to join the Warriors this season and have a chance to come out to Western Canada and continue my hockey career there.”