Warriors adding more depth to the blueline before trade deadline

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Landen Hilditch (’05) from the Surrey Eagles in exchange for future considerations.

Hilditch, 17, comes to West Kelowna while in his first season in the BC Hockey League, suiting up in 18 games while with the Eagles. The 6’3”, 192-pound defender has posted one assist in that time following two seasons with the Valley West Giants program, playing at Under-16 and Under-18 levels. Hilditch compounded 2 goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 35 games last season with the U-18 Giants.

The Surrey, BC native will add a solid layer of depth on the Warriors blueline as West Kelowna General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson explains, “It was always our intention to carry 8 D for depth this season. Landen is a big physical two way defensemen who we think will be an excellent defender in this league this year and beyond."

The Warriors would like to welcome Landen and his family to the Warriors organization and City of West Kelowna.

West Kelowna (18-10-4-0) will conclude the third of a three-game home stand and host Peachland Warriors Night as they take on the Prince George Spruce Kings (17-12-2-1) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM