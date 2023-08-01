Warriors alum Porchetta awarded by BCHL Scholarship Program

WEST KELOWNA, B.C. – The BC Hockey League has announced the winners for their annual Scholarship Program, presented by Rogers together with Shaw, with West Kelowna Warriors forward Nic Porchetta being awarded.

Porchetta, who finished his junior hockey career in West Kelowna with the Warriors, has been granted $2,000 to attend a Canadian post-secondary institute as part of the BCHL Scholarship Program. Porchetta is slated to attend Vancouver Island University (VIU) this upcoming fall.

The Powell River, BC native posted 29 goals and 32 assists for 62 points in 153 career games split between his hometown team in the Powell River Kings and Warriors. The 20-year-old also appeared in 14 career playoff games with the two teams.

Porchetta is one of five recipients of the BCHL Scholarship Program award this season, joining:

Dylan Hewlett (Powell River Kings)

Jordan Fairlie (Prince George Spruce Kings)

Jordan Hendry (Trail Smoke Eaters)

Ayden Third (Vernon Vipers)