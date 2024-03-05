Warriors Announce Playoff Packages Are Now On Sale

The West Kelowna Warriors announced Tuesday that ticket packages for the 2024 BC Hockey League playoffs are now on sale. Playoff ticket packages are now available for the upcoming postseason run and are available for purchase online on the Warriors website at westkelownawarriors.ca. Ticket packages are available for adults at $136, seniors/students at $112 and child packages at $64. Packages are on sale now until Wednesday, March 27th. Ticket package breakdown: Adult: $136/package - $17 per game Senior/Student: $112/package - $14 per game Child: $64/package - $8 per game Due to an undetermined amount of playoff home games the Warriors will play, ticket package price is based on eight games. At the conclusion of the playoffs, if the Warriors play less than eight home games, a refund will be issued for the unplayed games. If more than eight playoff home games are played, the additional games are charged on a per-game rate. Fans are asked to fill out the form below and secure their 2024 playoff packages.

PLAYOFF PACKAGE ORDER FORM The Warriors begin a three-game home stand on Friday night when they welcome their Highway 97 rival in the Penticton Vees to town. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at Royal LePage Place. Tickets are available for purchase on the Warriors website (westkelownawarriors.ca) as well as in-person at the Warriors Office and at the Box Office on game days, open one hour ahead of puck drop