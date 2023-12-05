Warriors Applebee snags BCHL's 1st star of week

The BC Hockey League announced their Three Stars of the Week with West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee earning 1st star honours from the week of November 26th to December 2nd.

Applebee, 20, is in his first season with the Warriors where he has compiled a 2.47 goals against average and a .907 save percentage along with two shutouts this season in his 16 games played, earning a record of 10-4-1 record. The Chateauguay, Quebec had a strong week, getting wins over the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday in the North Okanagan and shutting out the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for the second time this season on Saturday at home, turning aside 47 of the 48 shots he faced in the week.

The Lake Superior State commit has been outstanding over his last five games, owning a 5-0 record along with a 1.34 GAA and a .951 SV% along with a shutout. Applebee is joined by Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Jacob Terpstra and Nanaimo Clippers forward Luke Buss as second and third star, respectively.

The Warriors will be back on home ice for a big weekend at Royal LePage Place, beginning with the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal, wrapped in plastic, to the game to be thrown onto the ice after the Warriors first goal. Donated bears will be added to 99.9 Virgin Radio, Move 101.5 and AM 1150's toy mountain for the Salvation Army.