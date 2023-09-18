Warriors Conclude Pre-Season With 3-1 Win In Vernon

Vernon firefighters responded to a house fire in the East Hill area early this morning (Saturday).

At approximately 2:50 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of a home in the 1500-block of 39A Avenue. Upon arrival, crews confirmed heavy fire on the back side of a bi-level home, which was already extending into the roof.

Crews from all three fire stations (Downtown, Okanagan Landing, and Predator Ridge) attended the call and a General Alarm went out, calling back additional firefighters who were not on shift. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

“While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and at one point it could have spread to the neighbouring property,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Thanks to the efforts of the crew the fire was contained to the single property and did not spread.”

One person and a dog were in the home at the time of the fire and evacuated safely. They are being assisted by Emergency Support Services (ESS). No other residents have been displaced and no injuries have been reported in the incident.

“Due to the nature of the fire and how involved the structure was by the time it was reported, the roof of the house has been lost and there is heavy water and smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Chief Lind. “A fire investigation will take place over the next several days.”

Early investigation indicates the fire began on the back side of the building and then spread to the roof and attic.