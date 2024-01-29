Warriors deal goalie to Kings

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club has acquired future considerations from the Powell River Kings in exchange for goaltender Justin Katz (’04), the team announced Saturday.

Katz, 19, is in his third season in the BCHL and with the Warriors, amassing 52 total games in West Kelowna. The Montreal, Quebec native owns a 26-15-2 record with a career 3.05 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. This season, Katz has appeared in 7 games with a 2-2-2 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .897 SV%.

“Anytime you move a quality human like Justin, it is hard,” commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “Justin has done an excellent job on the ice and in the community over the last two plus years. He asked for an opportunity to be given more starts elsewhere and he will be given that in Powell River. We wish him the best of luck”

The Warriors organization thanked Justin for all of his contributions to the team and community of West Kelowna.