Warriors defeat Trail, Merritt in pair of weekend matchups at RLP

The West Kelowna Warriors used a late Rylee Hlusiak goal to tie the game before Jaiden Moriello won the game just 9 seconds into overtime in a 6-5 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

FINAL SCORE: 6-5 Warriors (OT)

SHOTS ON GOAL: 40-31 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 0/1

WARRIORS PK: 3/3

3 STARS:

1) Jaiden Moriello (2-0-2)

2) Brady Hunter (1-2-3)

3) Chris Duclair (1-0-1)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Isaiah Norlin (1-3-4)

ATTENDANCE: 1,176

On Sunday afternoon, also at RLP, the Warriors used a pair of goals from Chris Duclair and four points from Brennan Nelson to earn their fourth consecutive victory in a 7-1 triumph over the Merritt Centennials.

FINAL SCORE: 7-1 Warriors

SHOTS ON GOAL: 49-14 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 1/5

WARRIORS PK: 3/3

3 STARS:

1) Brennan Nelson (1-3-4)

2) Chris Duclair (2-1-3)

3) Ben MacDonald (1-1-2)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Nic Porchetta (1-0-1)

Attendance: 935

The Warriors (26-16-4-0) will conclude a stretch of five consecutive games on home ice as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (30-13-1-2) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from Royal LePage Place.

Playoff ticket packages are now available for purchase ahead of the 2023 Warriors playoffs! Packages are priced at $128/adult, $104/seniors & students and $64/child and based on an eight-game basis. Get yours today by completing this form! Packages are available until Friday, March 10th.