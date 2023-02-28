Warriors Duclair named BCHL 3rd star of week

The BC Hockey League announced their 3 Stars of the Week on Monday afternoon for the week of Monday, February 20th to Sunday, February 26th, which featured West Kelowna Warriors forward Chris Duclair being named third star.

Duclair, 20, played a big factor in the Warriors three victories over the course of the week, scoring in each of the games and posting three-point game in two of the three contests while finishing the week with 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points. The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC native registered a goal and two assists for three points in a 9-1 victory on Family Day over the Merritt Centennials.

The Rochester Intsitute of Technology (RIT) commit scored on Friday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters in 6-5 overtime win before concluding his strong week with another three-point game against the Centennials, posting two goals and an assist in a 7-1 triumph on Sunday afternoon.

Duclair has increased his season total of goals to 11 while adding 19 assists for 30 points in 44 games played with the Warriors this season. He joins 1st star Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees) and 2nd star Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees).

Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello was named an honourable mention for the week, posting 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points during West Kelowna’s three-game week while defenseman Isaiah Norlin was also named an honourable mention as he posted a goal and five assists for six points from the blue line.

The Warriors (26-16-4-0) will conclude a stretch of five consecutive games on home ice as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (30-13-1-2) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from Royal LePage Place with tickets available for purchase at the Warriors website or in-person at the Warriors Office as well as at the Box Office at RLP before game time.

