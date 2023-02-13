Warriors find no luck this weekend as they near end of seven game road swing

The West Kelowna Warriors were heavily outscored in Friday's effort in Salmon Arm and lost in the final seconds Saturday night in Vernon.

The squad got a 1st period goal from Jake Bernadet but were knocked off by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks by a 7-1 score on Friday night at the Shaw Centre.

FINAL SCORE: 7-1 Silverbacks

SHOTS ON GOAL: 40-25 Silverbacks

WARRIORS PP: 0/4

WARRIORS PK: 2/4

3 STARS:

1) Ethan Ullrick (0-3-3)

2) Tristan Allen (1-0-1)

3) Isaac Lambert (1-0-1)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Ryan Gillespie (0-1-1)

ATTENDANCE: 1,476

The Warriors came back from two separate two-goal deficits before a goal in the final second of the 3rd period saw them fall to the Vernon Vipers by a 4-3 score on Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

The teams had chances to take the lead before the dying seconds as the Vipers sent the Warriors home with a heartbreaker. Luke Pakulak sent a pass to the front of the net where Seiya Tanaka-Campbell collected his own rebound in front and beat the right pad of Katz with 1.1 seconds remaining on the score clock to give Vernon the late win.

Justin Katz turned aside 35 of the 39 shots thrown his way in his 8th loss of the season while Roan Clarke pushed away 17 of the 20 shots he saw in his 11th victory of the season.

FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Vipers

SHOTS ON GOAL: 39-20 Vipers

WARRIORS PP: 1/6

WARRIORS PK: 2/2

3 STARS:

1) Seiya Tanaka-Campbell (1-1-2)

2) Rylee Hlusiak (1-1-2)

3) Anthony Cliché (0-0-0)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Hank Cleaves (1-0-1)

ATTENDANCE: 2,304

The Warriors (22-15-4-0) will conclude their seven-game stretch away from home with a trip to the South Okanagan and facing off against the Penticton Vees (36-3-0-1) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the South Okanagan Events Centre with the game broadcasted live on AM 1150.