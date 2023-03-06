Warriors handed lopsided loss to Cranbrook , fall in overtime to Merritt on the road

The West Kelowna Warriors saw their eight-game winning streak on home ice come to a close in a 7-1 loss to the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

FINAL SCORE: 7-1 Bucks

SHOTS ON GOAL: 51-14 Bucks

WARRIORS PP: 1/2

WARRIORS PK: 7/9

3 STARS:

1) Bauer Morrissey (2-0-2)

2) Rhys Bentham (0-0-0)

3) Nick Peluso (0-3-3)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Luke Devlin (0-1-1)

The Warriors used a four-goal come-from-behind effort to force overtime but fell in the extra frame to the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

A depleted Warriors roster, dressing just 11 forwards and 5 defensemen, showed a bit of their fatigue in the opening period as the Centennials scored four separate times to get ahead by a 4-0 score after the opening 20 minutes in the Nicola Valley.

FINAL SCORE: 5-4 Centennials (OT)

SHOTS ON GOAL: 42-24 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 3/5

WARRIORS PK: 3/3

3 STARS:

1) Jacob Smith (1-0-1)

2) Aidan Lindblad (1-0-1)

3) Conor Sullivan (38 saves on 42 shots)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Carter Schmidt (0-0-0)

The Warriors (26-17-5-0) will return home for the first of a five-game home stand beginning with the Prince George Spruce Kings (24-19-4-1) making their final appearance of the season at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM on Friday night with tickets available online on the Warriors website as well as at the Box Office ahead of the opening puck drop.

