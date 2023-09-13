Warriors hire Sport Therapist/ Mental Skills Coach

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club announced the hiring of Brent Hayter, who will be the organization’s Sports Therapist and Mental Skills Coach.

Hayter has spent much of his life around hockey, providing 25 years of experience as a teacher, coach, power skating instructor, and strength & conditioning coaching. Brent works as a therapist in the Kelowna area, helping clients of all ages with varying needs.

“We are excited to add a person like Brent to our staff,” commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “Having a position like his is great for our players and Brent will be a valuable person for our group to utilize.”

“I am just thrilled for the opportunity to combine my lifelong passion for hockey and sports performance with the chance to help the players and coaching staff in any way I can,” Hayter mentioned, “My new role with the team involves a combined approach to supporting the emotional needs of the players to manage the pressures of playing at an elite level away from home while simultaneously helping them improve the mental skills which are vital to increasing their performance, consistency and potential on the ice.”