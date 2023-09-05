Warriors Host Season Ticket Day On Thursday, September 7

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is pleased to host a Season Ticket Day on Thursday, September 7th at Royal LePage Place.

This Thursday, fans are encouraged to come to RLP, located at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna, and purchase full season or half season tickets with a good cause in mind. 20% of the proceeds from season ticket sales on Thursday only will be donated toward the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund, benefited those effected by the wildfires that spread throughout the community in the middle of August.

The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at RLP while AM1150 will also be on location from 10 AM to 12 PM with giveaways available for fans. The Warriors just completed a three-day Main Camp over the Labour Day Weekend to kick-off their 2023/24 season ahead of their first exhibition game on Friday, September 8th in Merritt against the Centennials.

The regular season gets underway on Friday, September 22nd at RLP as the Warriors welcome the Penticton Vees to town for the opening game of the 2023/24 campaign. If you can’t make it to the rink on Thursday, full and half season tickets will still be available for purchase at any time. Contact Amy Kruger at amy@westkelownawarriors.com for more information.