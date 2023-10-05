Warriors hosting cancer awareness game Friday the 13th

The West Kelowna Warriors will be fighting cancer on Friday, October 13th with “Warriors Fight Cancer Night” against the Prince George Spruce Kings at Royal LePage Place, presented by AirTech Mechanical.

October is Cancer Awareness Month and the Warriors will be honouring that in wearing special “Hockey Fights Cancer” stickers on their helmets, beginning on Friday, October 7th and carrying throughout the entire month.

For Warriors Fight Cancer Night, West Kelowna will don special purple cancer jerseys, provided by The Jersey Lab. The jersey features a purple Warriors logo with the Hockey Fights Cancer on the front right chest and AirTech Mechanical displaying their logo on each of the shoulders.

The jerseys will be available for auction following the game with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society. Fans can also make donations through the exclusive Warriors Fight Cancer link by CLICKING HERE while donations will be available to be collected at the game as well.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from RLP in the first of six matchups between the Warriors and Spruce Kings.

The Warriors (3-1-0-0) open up a back-to-back weekend set against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (3-1-0-0) beginning on Friday night at the Shaw Centre. Saturday, the weekend shifts back to West Kelowna and RLP