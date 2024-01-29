Warriors ink Ferguson to three year extension as GM and Head Coach

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce that Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson has agreed to a new three-year contract. As part of this extension, Ferguson will take on the additional role of Hockey Director for JMRH Hockey Development. In this expanded role he will oversee the development platform that sits below the Junior team.

Owner John Murphy stated, “Since purchasing the Warriors over four years ago we have made great strides in executing our mission, which includes winning, developing players to move on to college hockey, and giving back to our community. Simon Ferguson has been a major contributor to our success. I work closely with Simon and firmly believe he has a bright future as a coach in this game at the highest levels. He leads with honesty and integrity, knows what it takes to win, and checks his ego at the door. We are thrilled to sign him for another three years. Our number one goal is to bring a championship back to West Kelowna and it is our firm belief that Simon can get us there.”

Team President Chris Laurie added, “Simon has demonstrated the ability to develop talent, build a positive culture, and implement a structure that leads to success on the ice.”

Ferguson has been at the helm of the Warriors since January of 2020. After taking over a last place team, he has built a program that has been near the top of the standings the last three years. In the 2021/22 season, the Warriors set franchise records for wins (37) and winning percentage (0.694). The team finished in third place and advanced to the Interior Conference Finals. This season, the team is on pace to surpass those records with 23 wins and a 0.722 winning percentage. The team currently sits in second place in the Interior Conference.

Ferguson stated, “I am extremely excited to extend my contract with the Warriors. I would like to thank Rod Hume and John Murphy for having the confidence in our ability to build a world class junior hockey team. I believe we have taken tremendous leaps forward over the last 4.5 years continuing our commitment to propel players toward Division I Collegiate Hockey and beyond. I look forward to continuing to work with this organization and the people within it.”

On Ferguson’s expanded role, owner Rod Hume stated, “The BCHL is operating in a dynamic hockey landscape. We are raising standards and growing the league. As part of this effort, we see an opportunity to continue to build a hockey development platform for younger ages. We can bring players into our system several years before Junior and help them develop. Some of those players can ultimately help us achieve success at the BCHL level. We know that Simon can be an integral part of implementing this vision and look forward to his leadership.”

Ferguson will manage a staff that includes Assistant GM and Coach Ayrton Nikkel, Assistant Coach and Player Development Director Josh Gorges, Goaltending Coach Chad Carder, Athletic Therapist Cassidy Findlay, and Director of Scouting and Hockey Development Josh Blanchard.