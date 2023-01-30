Warriors kept out of win column in pair of weekend matchups

The West Kelowna Warriors saw 41 saves from Justin Katz on Saturday night but could not contain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, falling by a 4-1 score at the Shaw Centre.

FINAL SCORE: 4-1 Silverbacks

SHOTS ON GOAL: 45-30 Silverbacks

WARRIORS PP: 0/2

WARRIORS PK: 3/5

3 STARS:

1) Ethan Ullrick (1-1-2)

2) CJ Foley (1-1-2)

3) Justin Katz (41 saves on 44 shots)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Nathan Mackie (0-0-0)

ATTENDANCE: 1,575

The previous night was not any kinder to the Warriors club. A 3rd period goal from Michael Salandra was not enough as they fell to the Cranbrook Bucks by a 3-1 score on Friday night at Western Financial Place.

FINAL SCORE: 3-1 Bucks

SHOTS ON GOAL: 28-25 Bucks

WARRIORS PP: 1/5

WARRIORS PK: 2/3

3 STARS:

1) Cameron Kungle (1-0-1)

2) Blake Cotton (1-0-1)

3) Michael Salandra (1-0-1)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Luke Pfoh (0-0-0)

ATTENDANCE: 2,043

The Warriors (21-12-4-0) will continue a stretch of seven consecutive games away from home as they make a trip to the Lower Mainland, beginning with a contest against the Langley Rivermen (11-23-1-2) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:15 PM from the George Preston Arena with the game being broadcasted on AM 1150