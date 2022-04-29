Warriors Kick off BCHL Interior Conference Finals

The West Kelowna Warriors travel south to Penticton for Game #1 & Game #2 of the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals Friday evening.

The Warriors are coming over another 5 game series win in round two. It was a 6-3 victory inside the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks appear to have the edge on the Warriors heading into the 2nd period but the line of Christophe Farmer, Elan Bar Lev Wise and Felix Trudeau took over combining for a total of 8 points in Game #5. Christophe Farmer would earn his first career BCHL Playoff hat trick and Felix Trudeau would earn BCHL 3rd star of the week honours completing another fantastic series for the Warriors.

(Warriors Won Regular Season Series 4-3)

GAME #1 Friday April 29th @ Penticton Vees (8-1): 7:00pm

GAME #2 Saturday April 30th @ Penticton Vees (8-1): 7:00pm

Friday night the Warriors travel to the South Okanagan Events Centre to take on the Penticton Vees. The Warriors and Vees have gone head to head in the playoffs before including the Warriors epic 2016 six game series win and the Vees more recent 5 game series win two years ago when the Warriors were an 8th seed team.

Tonight it’s a war between the best of the best in the Interior Conference. The Warriors and Vees haven’t had a playoff series last longer than 5 games so far but if any of them is going to feel like a 6-7 gamer its this one. The Warriors just edged the Vees winning the season series 4-3 however heading into the Playoffs the Vees are running a much healthier lineup this time around. The Warriors will also need to find ways to win hockey games in hostile territory.

The Vees only surrendered one loss inside the SOEC to the Warriors this season and it happened to be the final weekend of the regular season. A pair of players that the Warriors need to be aware of on the Penticton Vees side are the Nadeau brothers. Both Josh and Bradley Nadeau have been a force in the playoffs along with centre Adam Eisele. Together as a unit they’ve combined for 32 points in the postseason. This is also a series where each club needs to stay disciplined.

The Warriors and Vees have the two best power plays in the postseason scoring 10 goals on the man advantage. If the Warriors can maintain consistent 5 on 5 play they should have success in the Round 3.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm from the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.