Warriors Land Commitment From ASU-Bound Forward Dylan Krayer For 2024/25 Season

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of Arizona State University-bound forward Dylan Krayer (’07) for the 2024/25 season.



Krayer, 16, joins the Warriors organization while playing with Mount St. Charles Academy and currently leading their U16 team in points with 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in just 20 games thus far through the 2023/24 campaign. The 5’9”, 150-pound forward has had a knack for scoring and collecting points, posting 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points in 55 games with Mount St. Charles U15 team during the 2022/23 season.



A native of Concord, Massachusetts, Krayer is slated to attend Arizona State following his time in Junior Hockey and play collegiately with the Sun Devils. Krayer comes from an academy in the Eastern United States that the Warriors have familiarity with as current forward Cal Hughes was recruited from the same team.



“We invited Dylan to attend our Boston Identification Camp this past summer after hearing a lot of good things and he consistently found ways to stand out as a young player," said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, "Dylan is a player who plays with pace, has high skill and high compete. He has the ability to make an impact right away. We are excited to welcome Dylan to West Kelowna next season."



“I am super excited to join West Kelowna next season and have heard only great things about the coaching staff and program,” commented Krayer, “I am also excited to experience British Columbia and play hockey in Western Canada.”



