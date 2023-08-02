Warriors Land Commitment From Forward Mikka Kelechian

WEST KELOWNA, B.C. – The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Mikka Kelechian (’04) has committed to the team for the 2023/24 season.

Kelechian, 18, comes to West Kelowna following two seasons at Milton Academy, located in Milton, Massachusetts, where the 5’9”, 170-pound forward finished third in team scoring a season ago. Kelechian tallied 8 goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 18 games last season at Milton while previously playing for the Lac St-Louis Lions program for three years.

The L’lle-Bizard, Quebec native is looking forward to coming out west and playing in West Kelowna, “I’m honoured for the opportunity to be a part of the West Kelowna Warriors and really excited to play for this incredible organization,” said Kelechian, “I’m looking forward to working with the amazing coaching staff and elevating my game to the next level in West Kelowna.”

