Warriors land pair of commitments for upcoming season

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced the commitments of goaltender Rorke Applebee (’03) and defenseman Frédéric Deschênes (’05) for the 2023/24 season.

"We are excited to add both these young men to our roster for next season,” explained Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “Deschênes is a talented young defender who can do it all and Rorke will push our goalies to another level bringing championship experience both on and off the ice.”

Applebee, 19, moves to Western Canada following a season with the Ottawa Jr. Senators in the Central Canadian Hockey League (CCHL) where he helped the Senators win a league championship and a berth in the Centennial Cup. The 6’0”, 170-pound netminder led the league with a 2.07 goals against average and a .934 save percentage while posting a 24-2-3 record.

In the playoffs, the Châteaguay, Quebec native helped his squad with an impressive .936 SV% and a 1.93 GAA to go along with 3 shutouts and was named MVP of the postseason while also earning a nod on the CCHL Second All-Star Team. Before his standout season in Ottawa, Applebee played parts of two seasons of prep hockey with Portsmouth Abbey School. Applebee also recently secured a commitment to Lake Superior State for the 2024/25 season.

“I am super excited and grateful to be joining the West Kelowna Warriors organization,” said Applebee, “I intend to help our team carry on the tradition of success and professionalism this program has known for so long, I can’t wait to get started.”

Deschênes, 18, comes to West Kelowna following a season with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he suited up in 41 games in his first season of junior hockey. Prior to his time in Des Moines, the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native played his minor hockey with Séminaire St-Joseph before moving on to the Trois-Riviéres Estacades where blueliner collected 6 goals and 31 assists for 37 points in 38 games played.

The 6’1”, 170-pound blueliner has also secured a spot to play in the collegiate ranks as he is committed to Michigan State University following his junior hockey career.

“I’m very happy and excited to join the West Kelowna Warriors for next season,” commented Deschenes, “I know that West Kelowna is a great spot for the next chapter of my junior career. I’m ready to help the Warriors compete for their next championship.”

