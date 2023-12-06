Warriors Lokkeberg to represent Norway at 2024 World Juniors

West Kelowna Warriors forward Johannes Løkkeberg will be representing his country as he suits up for Team Norway at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden beginning on December 26th.

Løkkeberg, 19, is in his first season with the Warriors and has been one of the top point producers for his squad since coming to the team in the summer. The Fredrikstad, Norway native has scored 8 goals and 20 points in 21 games this season and currently sits 3rd in team scoring.

The Bowling Green University commit has represented his country on numerous occasions, including last year at the World Junior Hockey Championships at the Division I level before Norway was promoted to the Under-20 WJC and will play out of Group B this year with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

This year’s edition of the World Juniors will take place in Gothenberg, Sweden and run from December 26th to January 5th. Løkkeberg and Norway will come together in Ulricehamn, Sweden, which is 100 kilometres away, beginning on December 16th. Norway will play two pre-tournament games against Germany (December 19th) and Latvia (December 21st) before heading to Gothenburg for the tournament.

The Warriors will be back on home ice for a big weekend at Royal LePage Place, beginning with the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal, wrapped in plastic, to the game to be thrown onto the ice after the Warriors first goal. Donated bears will be added to 99.9 Virgin Radio, Move 101.5 and AM 1150's toy mountain for the Salvation Army.