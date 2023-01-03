Warriors make trade with Powell River Kings adding 20-year-old Nic Porchetta

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced Tuesday the team has acquired forward Nic Porchetta (’02) from the Powell River Kings in exchange for forward Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero (’03).

Porchetta, 20, has played a total of 129 games with the Kings in the BC Hockey League, producing 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points. The 5’9”, 165-pound forward has registered 7 goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 18 games so far this season, placing him 6th in scoring amongst his Kings teammates.

A Powell River native, Porchetta has played all of his junior hockey in his hometown and was the most tenured player on the Kings roster and comes to the Warriors with the most games played of any player on the roster as well.

Van Houtte-Cachero, in his second season with West Kelowna, goes to the Kings with 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points while suiting up in 29 games so far this season. The Pointe-Claire, Quebec native played in 81 career games with the Warriors, scoring 21 goals and adding 32 assists for 53 points.

"First, I want to thank Alexi for his contributions to the team and in the community over the last season and a half," said Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson, "These moves are never easy but we felt that coming into the second half of the season we needed to address a couple areas. Nic is a smart player who has the ability to make plays kill penalties and put the puck in the net."

The Warriors would like to welcome Nic and his family to the Warriors organization and the Central Okanagan and wish Alexi the best in Powell River and thank him for his time in West Kelowna and his contributions to the Warriors organization.

West Kelowna (16-10-4-0) will be on home ice for the first time in 2023 as they host the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night for a 7:00 PM puck drop while taking on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday afternoon for a 2:30 PM puck drop at Royal LePage Place.