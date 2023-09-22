Warriors name captain and leadership group for 2023/24 season

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club announced the team’s leadership group for the 2023/24 season including forward Brennan Nelson (’03) named as the team’s captain.

Rounding out the leadership group with Nelson as assistant captains are forward Michael Salandra as well as defensemen Dylan Brooks and Landen Hilditch. The veteran group of leaders will lead the Warriors into the 2023/24 season, which kick off tonight against Penticton.

“We are extremely excited to announce from the Okanagan, Brennan Nelson as the Captain of the Warriors," commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, "Brennan has seen every role for the Warriors since making the team as a walk on when he was 17. Last season he was an Assistant Captain and received his commitment to LIU this summer. He understands the culture that we have built over the last 4 season and will help the new and younger guys through the ups and downs we will face."

Nelson, 20, is a veteran of 111 career regular season BC Hockey League games and had his best statistical season in 2022/23 with 12 goals and 40 points while suiting up in 52 games. The Penticton, BC native has 21 goals and 77 points over his BCHL career and has gotten into 18 games in the playoffs while scoring 7 goals and 15 points over that span. Nelson also secured an NCAA commitment to Long Island University.

“It’s a huge honour and a super exciting opportunity that I’m ready for, having lived with past captain Elan Bar-Lev-Wise and working closely with last year’s captain Aiden Reeves,” said the newly minted captain Nelson, “I’ve witnessed first hand the pride they took in wearing the uniform and how they carried themselves as leaders. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership group to push this year’s team to our ultimate goal and prepare guys for the next level.”

Salandra, 20, enters his second season with the Warriors after playing in 53 games, garnering 17 goals and 38 points while the Pleasantville, New York native added 3 points in 6 playoff games.

Brooks, 20, is set to play in his third full regular season having suited up in 94 games over his BCHL tenure. The Chilliwack, BC native has registered 7 goals and 26 points from the blue line and has gotten into 20 career playoff games in West Kelowna.

Hilditch, 19, came to West Kelowna from the Surrey Eagles last season, playing in 20 games with the Warriors and added 8 assists in that time. Another veteran member of the leadership group, the Surrey, BC native earned a commitment to the Rensselaer Polytech Institute (RPI).

“Having Michael, Dylan, and Landen as veterans who have been around junior hockey for a while is a valuable asset to have and incorporate into our leadership group” continued Ferguson.