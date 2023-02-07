Warriors player awarded 3rd star of week in BCHL for hat trick effort

The BC Hockey League announced their 3 Stars of the Week on Monday afternoon which featured West Kelowna Warriors forward Rylee Hlusiak being named third star.

Hlusiak, 19, is in his first season with the Warriors, currently sitting third in team scoring with 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 39 games played and is coming off of a strong week of play with West Kelowna on the Lower Mainland.

The Sacred Heart University commit posted his first career BCHL hat trick on Friday night against the Langley Rivermen. The Toronto, Ontario native started with a shorthanded goal before earning two more markers before the 10-minute mark of the 2nd period and added an assist before the game came to a close.

Hlusiak earned his 3rd star honours with Noah Leibl (Victoria Grizzlies) claiming the 1st star ranks and Jason Stefanek (Wenatchee Wild) named as the week’s 2nd star.

The Warriors (22-13-4-0) will hit the road once again for the beginning of a weekend set of Interior Conference games against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (19-15-4-1) on Friday night at the Shaw Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150