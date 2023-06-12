Warriors produce another talent heading to Post Secondary education

The West Kelowna Warriors announced forward Brennan Nelson (’03) has committed to Long Island University (LIU) for the 2024/25 season.

Nelson, 20, has spent each of the last three seasons with the Warriors and has suited up in 111 regular season games with the organization, amassing a total of 21 goals and 56 assists for 77 points during that time. Nelson has also played in 18 career playoff games, scoring 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points including a strong showing in 4 playoff games this past season with 7 points.

The Penticton, BC native is excited about the next chapter in his life slated for Long Island, “Obviously, it’s a big decision to make a commitment for 4 years of your life but after talking with the coaching staff and hearing about their philosophies and the trajectory of the program, it was a perfect fit for me. Getting the chance to be a part of a program that has a bright future with a world class coaching staff is beyond exciting and I’m honoured to get this opportunity.”

“The people that helped me on this path to get here do not go unnoticed as I have to thank everyone in the West Kelowna Warriors organization from the owners and coaching staff to my billets and teammates who helped me prepare for this,” continued Nelson, “I look forward to getting back to West Kelowna for my final year of junior hockey and helping push my teammates to get better and achieve our ultimate goal.”

“We are very excited for Brennan,” commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “We have worked with him for many years and it is great to see his hard work and dedication pay off. LIU is getting a great hockey player and an even better person.”

Nelson joins an LIU program heading into its fourth season, all under the guidance of Head Coach Brett Riley. The Sharks are an independent team based out of Brookville, New York and featured seven BCHL players on their roster last season, including Josh Zary (Alberni Valley Bulldogs), Nolan Welsh (Prince George Spruce Kings), Riley Wallack (Langley Rivermen), Anthony Vincent (Chilliwack Chiefs), Tyler Kostelecky (Alberni Valley Bulldogs), Preston Brodziak (Prince George Spruce Kings) and Ethan Martini (Penticton Vees).

