Warriors prospect selected for team USA at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Incoming Warriors forward Callum Hughes will get set to play overseas for his country as he has been selected by Team USA’s Under-18 Select Team for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, slated to run from August 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trenčín, Slovakia.

Hughes, 17, will hit the ice with the Warriors in the fall for the first time while the Basking Ridge, New Jersey native spent this past season with the U16 team at Mount St. Charles Academy. In just 39 games, the 6’0”, 161-pound left-handed shot forward posted 14 goals and 42 assists for 56 points to finish 4th in team scoring.

The Boston University commit recently spent this past weekend at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup selection camp at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, competing in six games where he scored four goals to help his efforts to join the US Under-18 team.

Playing for his country is something that Is very special to Hughes, “Making the team is a dream come true,” commented the incoming Warriors forward, “I’ve always wanted t represent my country. This is a great honour and I’m humbled by the opportunity and super excited to take the ice with and against some of the best players in the world.”

“It’s something you always dream of as a kid,” continued Hughes, “To play for your country and now I get the chance to do it and I am super pumped.”

The tournament for the Americans gets underway on Monday, July 31st with preliminary round action taking place against Czechia, Sweden and Germany, all played in Czechia. The USA will play a pre-tournament game in Slovakia on Saturday, July 29th against the Slovaks while the tournament features the top Under-18 players from around the world, placing teams from Canada, USA, Sweden,, Finland, Germany, Czechia, Switzerland and Slovakia.