Warriors ready to kick of 2k23 portion of BCHL season

The West Kelowna Warriors return to action on home ice at Royal LePage Place with two games to begin the 2023 portion of their schedule slated for Friday, January 6th and Sunday, January 8th.

The Warriors begin their post-Holiday break schedule in Penticton for a battle with the Vees before returning home and hosting a pair of home games in the opening weekend of January. West Kelowna will ring in the New Year on home ice on Friday, January 6th against the Trail Smoke Eaters, who make their first visit of the season to Royal LePage Place.

The monthly Player of the Month award will be handed out, courtesy of Landmark Clothiers, and will join the previous winners of Jaiden Moriello (October) and Chris Duclair (November).

January 8th will feature the first Sunday matinee on home ice this season for the Warriors, who will host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for the second time this season for a 2:30 PM puck drop at RLP. Youth 18 and under who wear hockey jerseys will receive free admission into the game.

Fans will also be able to enjoy an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Warriors as there will be a post-game skate following Sunday’s action against the Silverbacks. Fans are encouraged to bring their own skates and hit the ice with the team following the final buzzer.

The Warriors (16-9-4-0) will play their first game back from the Holiday break as they head south on Highway 97 to take on the Penticton Vees (27-2-0-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM.