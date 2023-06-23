Warriors schedule released for 2023/24 BCHL season

The BC Hockey League has announced the regular season schedule for the 2023/24 season, beginning on Friday, September 22nd for the West Kelowna Warriors against the Penticton Vees at Royal LePage Place.

The 54-game slate begins on Friday, September 22nd with the first of seven regular season matchups for the Warriors against the Vees, who are two-time defending BCHL champions. The season runs through to Sunday, March 31st where the Warriors play their final game of the season in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre. West Kelowna will cap off their regular season on home ice on Friday, March 29th against the Powell River Kings.

Warriors fans will get very well acquainted with this year’s squad in the early portion of the season as West Kelowna will be at home for six of their first nine games of the campaign. The season will be played largely on weekend nights with 43 of the 54 games this season coming on Friday or Saturday nights. 4 games will take place on Wednesdays while the Warriors play in 3 Sunday games, 1 Tuesday night affair and a Monday afternoon game, which is the annual Family Day Game at RLP on February 19th against the Langley Rivermen.

Key Schedule Dates:

Friday, September 22nd vs. Penticton Vees– Regular Season Begins/Home Opener

Saturday, December 16th vs. Penticton Vees – Final Game Before Holiday Break

Friday, December 29th @ Prince George Spruce Kings – Return From Holiday Break

Friday, March 29th vs. Powell River Kings – Final Regular Season Home Game

Sunday, March 31st @ Penticton Vees – Final Regular Season Game

For a full version of the 2023/24 schedule, click HERE.