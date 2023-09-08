Warriors Send Laframboise To Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced Thursday the team has traded defenseman Noah Laframboise (’05) to the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for future considerations.

Laframboise, 18, suited up in his first junior hockey season with the Warriors during the 2022/23 campaign, getting into 47 games last season. The Ottawa, Ontario native posted a goal and 7 assists for 8 points during regular season play while getting into 6 postseason games.

The Warriors would like to thank Noah for his time and contributions to the organization as well as the City of West Kelowna.

West Kelowna will open their exhibition schedule this weekend with a pair of games at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena against the Merritt Centennials. The first of two games goes on Friday night with puck drop set for 7:00 PM.

The Warriors open their 2023/24 regular season schedule on Friday, September 22nd when they host the Penticton Vees at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with single game tickets slated to go on sale on Tuesday, September 12th at 10:00 AM.