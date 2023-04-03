Warriors split games with Vernon to start first round of BCHL playoffs

The West Kelowna Warriors got a goal and two assists from Brennan Nelson as they opened their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Finals series with a 4-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers in Game #1 on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

Saturday the Warriors ran into trouble as they hoped to take a stronghold on the series and use the most of their home ice advantage. West Kelowna fought from behind but never had a lead in Game #2 of their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Final series and dropped a 5-4 score to the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place to even the series at 1-1.

The series shifts to the North Okanagan for the next two games as the Warriors travel to Kal Tire Place to battle the Vipers in Game #3 of their Interior Conference Quarter Final series on Tuesday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM.