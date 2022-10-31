Warriors split pair of weekend home games against Interior rivals

The West Kelowna Warriors had five-game win streak snapped by the Penticton Vees on Friday night (October 28) and followed up on Saturday (October 29) with an offensive clinic against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The West Kelowna Warriors scored four goals in a 3:16 span in the 3rd period and exploded for a 7-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The previous night was a tough loss to the undefeated Penticton Vees. The Warriors surrendered three 3rd period goals and had their five-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to the Penticton Vees on Friday at home.

The Warriors (8-2-2-0) will conclude their four-game home stand as they host the Vernon Vipers (5-5-0-1) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM.