Warriors split road games in Langley and Chilliwack

The West Kelowna Warriors used a hat trick from Rylee Hlusiak and four power play goals to earn their 22nd win of the season in a 6-2 triumph over the Langley Rivermen on Friday night at George Preston Arena.

FINAL SCORE: 6-2 Warriors

SHOTS ON GOAL: 39-26 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 4/9

WARRIORS PK: 3/4

3 STARS:

1) Rylee Hlusiak (3-1-4)

2) Dominick Rivelli (2-0-2)

3) Ben MacDonald (2-0-2)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Walker Gelbard (0-0-0)

Attendance: 345

The West Kelowna Warriors earned a goal late from Jake Bernadet and a 31-save performance by Justin Katz but fell short in a 3-1 loss to the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

FINAL SCORE: 3-1 Chiefs

SHOTS ON GOAL: 34-28 Chiefs

WARRIORS PP: 0/2

WARRIORS PK: 4/5

3 STARS:

1) Austin McNicholas (27 saves on 28 shots)

2) Mike Stenberg (0-1-1)

3) Nathan Morin (0-0-0)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Brady Millburn (1-0-1)

Attendance: 1,924

The Warriors (22-13-4-0) keep trucking on a difficult stretch of their schedule with another pair of games on the road, starting with a Friday night matchup against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (19-14-4-1) in the Shuswap. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the Shaw Centre with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150