Warriors split weekend battle in Prince George


The West Kelowna Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday night after the previous evening they fell 2-1  to the Spruce Kings at the Kopar Memorial Arena. 

The first game of the weekend saw an opening period goal from Jaiden Moriello but ultimately the Warriors dropped a tight 2-1 decision.

On Saturday night (Nov 26) the Warriors turned around their misfortunes off a 3rd period goal from Luke Devlin to help them snap a four-game losing streak in a 4-3 victory over the Spruce Kings.

The Warriors (13-6-2-0) return home for a big night as they host their Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 2nd and host the Vernon Vipers (9-10-0-3) at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM as fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game to toss on the ice following the Warriors first goal of the game. 

 

