Warriors split weekend matchups against Vipers and Vees

The West Kelowna Warriors head into the new year after splitting their final two games before a 13 day holiday break.

The Warriors used five different goal scorers to snap a three-game losing skid to earn their 16th win of the season in a 5-1 victory over the Vernon Vipers on Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

SHOTS ON GOAL: 24-24

WARRIORS PP: 1/5

WARRIORS PK: 5/6

3 STARS:

1) Matt Fusco (1-1-2)

2) Michael Salandra (1-0-1)

3) Justin Katz (23 saves on 24 shots)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Isaac Tremblay (0-0-0)

ATTENDANCE: 1,659

The team played the following night for their final home game of 2022. The score didnt turn out in the Warriors favour as they dropped a 6-1 score to the Penticton Vees on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

SHOTS ON GOAL: 41-15 Vees

WARRIORS PP: 0/3

WARRIORS PK: 3/4

3 STARS:

1) Aydar Suniev (2-1-3)

2) Bradly Nadeau (0-2-2)

3) Frank Djurasevic (0-1-1)

Attendance: 1,127

The Warriors (16-9-4-0) will embark on a 13-day Holiday break that will see the group return for a contest against the Penticton Vees (27-2-0-0) on Friday, December 30th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Warriors will return to home ice at Royal LePage Place on Friday, January 6th for a matchup against the Trail Smoke Eaters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at RLP