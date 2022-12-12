Warriors stumble through three game weekend as they could not find the win column

It was a tough road swing for the West Kelowna Warriors as they suffered losses to Cranbrook and Trail while snagging a single point in an overtime defeat in Wenatchee.

On Friday, the Warriors got goals from Rylee Hlusiak and Jaiden Moriello but it was not enough as they fell to the Cranbrook Bucks by a 5-2 score to begin a three-game weekend road trip at Western Financial Place.

The result didn't turn out any better the following night when the team rolled into Trail. The Warriors battled to get within a goal after trailing by three goals but could not find the equalizer as they fell to the Trail Smoke Eaters by a 4-2 score on Saturday night at Cominco Arena.

It all wrapped up Sunday as the Warriors completed their 3 game road swing in Wenatchee. For the fourth straight game, the Warriors surrendered the opening goal as the wild hosted the team on their Teddy Bear Toss Night. The Warriors once again could not come out on top with a back-and-forth overtime setback by a 5-4 score to the Wild at the Town Toyota Center.

The Warriors (15-8-3-0) will conclude a four-game stretch away from home as they head to the North Okanagan for the first time this season and battle the Vernon Vipers (12-10-0-4) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from Kal Tire Place with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150.

West Kelowna is back on home ice with their final game ahead of the holiday break on Saturday night as they host their Highway 97 rival Penticton Vees at Royal LePage Place in the Warriors annual Christmas Classic. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM.