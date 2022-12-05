Warriors take 3 of 4 points against interior division rivals on weekend

West Kelowna Warriors knocked off the Vernon Vipers by a 4-3 score in a shootout on Friday night at Royal LePage Place and followed by a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Warriors started the weekend at home, hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss. Kailus Green scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal while Jaiden Moriello tied the game late in regulation and won the game in the shootout as the West Kelowna Warriors knocked off the Vernon Vipers by a 4-3 score in a shootout on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

West Kelowna looked to continue momentum into Saturday as the Warriors got ahead by a pair of goals and used 33 saves from Angelo Zol but could not get past the Penticton Vees, falling by a 3-2 score on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Warriors (13-6-3-0) return to action on Wednesday night to begin a four-game week as they host the Prince George Spruce Kings (13-9-1-1) at Royal LePage Place. The Warriors will be honouring long-time fan Brendan Ritchie as it is Brendan Ritchie Night on Wednesday with #Hope4Brendan bracelets being made available by donation at the door. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM