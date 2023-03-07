The West Kelowna Warriors are set to begin a five-game home stand to conclude their home schedule in the regular season as they host the Prince George Spruce Kings and Coquitlam Express on Friday and Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors, currently sitting in 3rd place in the Interior Conference standings, will host five consecutive home games before finishing out the season in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 25th. This weekend begins an important stretch towards the playoffs for West Kelowna, who are in a fight for positioning and hoping to secure home ice in the opening round.

Friday night will see the Prince George Spruce Kings make their way to the Central Okanagan in the final game of the season series between the two sides. Prince George sits just four points behind the Warriors in the standings with the game being an important one in the community as it is the annual Feed The Valley night, presented by Valley First.

Feed The Valley is an operation that has been taking place since 2010, an innovative community partnership aimed at tackling hunger in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson Valleys. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game on Friday night and help us Feed the Valley!

The weekend continues on Saturday night as the Warriors see the Coquitlam Express come to town in the team’s only meeting throughout the 2022/23 season. The Express are making their first visit to RLP since January 3rd, 2020 as that was also the last matchup these two teams had head-to-head.

Puck drop for each of Friday and Saturday night will take place at 7:00 PM at RLP with tickets available for purchase on the Warriors website and in-person at the Warriors Office as well as at the Box Office on game day.

Playoff ticket packages are now available for purchase ahead of the 2023 Warriors playoffs! Packages are priced at $128/adult, $104/seniors & students and $64/child and based on an eight-game basis. Get yours today by completing this form! Packages are available until Friday, March 10th.