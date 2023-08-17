Warriors welcome new Athletic Therapist

The West Kelowna Warriors announced Cassidy Findlay as the team’s new Athletic Therapist for the 2023/24 season.

Findlay, 27, joins the team following her recent graduation from Mount Royal University with a Post Bachelor Certificate in Athletic Therapy and is also a Certified Athletic Therapist with the Canadian Athletic Therapist Association. Findlay has also spent time around many different sports including soccer, football and lacrosse, amongst others.

The Kelowna, BC native is looking forward to coming back to the Okanagan, “I am super excited about my journey back to the Okanagan and to be a part of the Warriors community,” explained Findlay, “I am thrilled for the opportunity to help the athletes and to help the team succeed this season.”

“We are excited to add Cassidy to the staff,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “She came highly recommended and we feel her experience and knowledge will help our players throughout the season.”

The Warriors would like to thank Mike Bois for his 12 years of service with the team as the Athletic Therapist, including being on the bench for the Warriors National Championship victory in 2016.

“We want to thank Mike for his commitment and effort to the Warriors and the West Kelowna community over the years,” continued Ferguson, “He was great to work with and we wish him and his family all the best.”