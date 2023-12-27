Warriors Wilson commits to Robert Morris University

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Trent Wilson (’04) has committed to Robert Morris University.

Wilson, 19, is in his first season with the Warriors as the veteran BC Hockey League forward has posted 9 goals and 8 assists for 17 points in his 28 games played this season. The Tsawwassen, BC native has compiled 111 games played in the league, splitting time between the Warriors and Surrey Eagles, amassing 23 goals and 50 points in that span.

“I’m very excited to commit to Robert Morris university and be a Colonial,” Wilson said, “It’s always been a goal of mine to play Division I hockey and after learning about their program, I thought it would be a good fit for me. Thanks to the West Kelowna Warriors organization and everyone else who has supported me along the way.”

“We are so excited for Trent, since coming to the Warriors this year he has put his head down and worked," commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, "He takes care of the small details and has ability to impact the scoreboard. It is another great example of BC Born and raised players earning opportunity at the NCAA level."

Wilson will join a Robert Morris program that has returned to the NCAA Division I ranks and plays out of the Atlantic Hockey Conference and Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The Colonials are manned by Derek Schooley and have three BCHL alums on their team, including Mitch Andres (Vernon Vipers/Chilliwack Chiefs), Michael Craig (Nanaimo Clippers) and Michael Sochan (Surrey Eagles).

The Warriors return from the 11-day holiday break with a trip to Northern BC and a doubleheader against the Prince George Spruce Kings (9-15-3-0) beginning on Friday, December 29th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from the Kopar Memorial Arena with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150