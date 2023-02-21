Warriors win 2 of 3 games on Family Day long weekend

After a beatdown on the road in penticton, The West Kelowna Warriors charged their way to a pair of home wins against Trail and Merritt.

To kick the Family Day long weekend off, Jaiden Moriello scored his 20th goal of the season as the Warriors dropped an 8-2 score to the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Warriors then hit home ice for the first time in 23 days. They snapped a four-game losing skid with a big performance in front of a strong crowd on Saturday night in a 5-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters at Royal LePage Place.

Family Day was a home Matinee where the Warriors made a statement using a four-point effort from Michael Salandra and another mulit-goal game from Riley Sharun to prevail past the Merritt Centennials by a 9-1 score on Monday afternoon at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors (24-16-4-0) will continue on their five-game home stand with another visit from the Trail Smoke Eaters (17-21-2-3) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM from Royal LePage Place.

