Warriors wrap up community initiatives

The West Kelowna Warriors concluded their holiday community initiatives this week with great success.

First, the Warriors, alongside Tim Hortons were able to fill and distribute 120 hampers to West Kelowna families in need.

Each hamper was filled with a full Christmas dinner with all the fixings plus several household meals.

Typically, the Warriors distribute 50 hampers annually, but given the greater need this year, Pastor Don Richmond and the Warriors found a way to boost the initiative.

Another initiative was Brendan Ritchie Day. Through the sales of the #Hope4Brendan bracelets, the Warriors raised $1115.00 for the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada.

Warriors President Chris Laurie is excited with the conclusion of each fundraiser.

“I want to thank the residents of West Kelowna for supporting these very important initiatives. Tim Hortons stepped up in a huge way and helped us reach our goal of 120 hampers this year. As well, Brendan Ritchie and his family were thrilled with the response they received. I wish everyone a safe and relaxing holiday season. Let's hope 2021 brings brighter days ahead," said Laurie.

Check out their videos below to see how those fundraisers went.

VIDEO: (Christmas Hamper Drive) https://fb.watch/2t9tIDCfwA/

VIDEO: (Brendan Ritchie Day) https://fb.watch/2t9wqV2Rkp/