Washroom upgrades on the Coquihalla

People travelling on the Coquihalla (Highway 5) will soon benefit from approximately $1 million in comprehensive upgrades and accessibility improvements to rest-area washrooms.

The washrooms getting a boost will be at three locations near the Coquihalla Highway Summit, approximately 70 kilometres south of Merritt. These include the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area, Britton Creek Rest Area and the Zopkios Commercial Vehicle Brake Check Facility (for southbound travellers).

"These improvements are welcome news to all travellers on the Coquihalla, including commercial truck drivers who keep the delivery of our goods moving, residents and summer travellers," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "As a key travel route for the province, this investment will provide the upgrades needed to modernize and make the facilities along this corridor better."

Work will vary between locations, but will include:

* new exterior doors and frames;

* repairing and repainting interior walls;

* new interior partition walls;

* upgrading plumbing and fixtures;

* upgrading lights to LEDs;

* new countertops and sinks;

* repairing and resurfacing floors;

* making exterior building repairs; and

* installing electric hot-water tanks and furnaces.

A dedicated family washroom will be added to the Coquihalla Lakes and Zopkios facilities, improving accessibility. Also, more garbage bins will be provided at the south end of the Zopkios brake check facility, and signage will be installed to encourage their use.

Work will be carried out by Yellowhead Road & Bridge, using local subcontractors.

Work is anticipated to begin in late June, and all improvements are scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2021.

Find out more about provincial rest areas and their amenities:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/traveller-information/provincial-rest-areas