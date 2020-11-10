Waste collection during winter conditions

With another blast of snow and winter conditions this week in the Central Okanagan, residents are asked to be patient with curbside waste collection during excessive winter weather events.

Whenever there’s a heavy snowfall, excessive inclement weather and icy roadways, if your garbage, yard waste or recycling collection is missed on your regular collection day, please leave your carts out until they’re picked up and emptied.

The Regional District Waste Reduction Office says safety is paramount, not only for collection staff and their vehicles, but also for residents. Slippery un-plowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe for curbside waste collection.

As well, to help both road clearing and waste collection staff, please place your carts as close to the street as possible, without blocking the street, sidewalk or bike lanes or impeding snow ploughs. Carts should not be located behind or on top of snow banks and should be at least three feet from any obstacle or parked vehicle.

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts, so that the collection vehicle can reach them. Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.